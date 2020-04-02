Mary C. Powers, 88, of Owensboro, walked through the gates of Heaven and entered into the arms of Jesus on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born in Vandetta on Nov. 15, 1931, to the late Howard Clark and Bessie Pinkston Clark. Mary worked for GE and MPD as a primary plannar tube operator for 43 years, and after her retirement, she went to work for Sears as a door greeter for four years and Walmart for two years. She was a member of Bethel Outreach Ministry in Livermore and attended Church Alive in Owensboro, where her family pastored. In Mary’s younger life, she was an avid bowler and played on several bowling league teams and won many trophies over the years. Mary loved singing and playing piano. She also was a talented water skier and enjoyed high diving. Most of all, Mary loved her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandbaby.
Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Powers, who passed away Aug. 6, 1999; two sisters, Louise (D.H. “Toots”) Waltrip and Margaret (Bill) Fischer; two brothers, Hugh Clark and Weldon Clark; and one grandchild, Dana Leigh Rickard.
Mary is survived by her children, Mike (Shirley) Powers, Lisa (John) Rickard and Kevin (Patsy) Powers; three grandchildren, Greg Powers, Chad Rickard and Tory (Rachel) Rickard; five great-grandchildren, Breana Powers, Brandon Powers, Gabby Rickard, Silas Rickard and Amilia Rickard; one great-great-grandchild, Blakeleigh Obryan; and many close nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at Rosehill Cemetery.
