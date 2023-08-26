Mary Carla Payne, 81, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. Carla was born Feb. 3, 1942, to the late Carl and Anna Jones Vance. Carla was a proud graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. Her faith was central to her life, and she married her beloved William A. “Budgie” Payne July 2, 1960. This union was a testament to their love and Carla’s deep devotion to her faith. She was a lifelong and faithful member of Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
Professionally, Carla dedicated her life to the service of others. She worked for the Kentucky Commission for Children with Special Health Care Needs, and her work mirrored her heart, always giving, always caring. In addition to her professional work, Carla had many talents. She was an expert seamstress and needle pointer, and she crafted everything from her children’s clothing to intricate table runners and quilts. She was also a gifted pianist, and her music brought joy to many.
Carla was also an excellent cook, and her signature banana pudding and fried chicken were legendary. But what truly distinguished Carla was her deep love for her family. She was always there for her children, celebrating their milestones and supporting their dreams. Whether it was Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, or scuba diving adventures, Carla was not just present, she was involved. Carla and Budgie enjoyed many adventures together, from sun-soaked beaches to tours of Europe and China. They also shared a passion for clocks, and they attended many clock shows across the country together. Carla’s love for her family extended to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known as “Bay-aw” to them, and she was a beacon of love, warmth, and wisdom.
Carla’s legacy is one of love, faith, and service. She will be deeply missed, but her love and memories will forever remain in our hearts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Vincent Vance and Robert Vance; sisters, Marilyn Clements and Marion Bratcher; and grandson, Benjamin Ian Payne.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 63 years, William A. “Budgie” Payne; sons, Kevin Dale Payne (Rita) and Brian Neal Payne (Andrea); daughter, Stacie Kaye Meyer (Tim); grandchildren, Jon Meyer, Chris Meyer (Katie), Eric Meyer (Natalie), Kari Burden, Emily Stiles (Matt), and Kathryn Payne; great-grandchildren, Cohen Burden, Benjamin Meyer, William Meyer, Anna Meyer, and Henry Meyer; and sister, Natalie Jones.
The funeral Mass for Carla will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. The will be a committal service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., with prayers at 4 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
