GREENVILLE — Mary Carolyn Hill, 81, of Greenville, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a member of the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She had worked for the Muhlenberg County Board of Education as a kindergarten aide and an aide at the Board of Education office.
Survivors: husband, James Warren Hill; sons, James “Kenny” Hill and John “Craig” Hill; and sister, Brenda Sue Richardson.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
