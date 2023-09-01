Mary Carolyn “NiNi” Taylor, 70, of Owensboro, gained her angel wings while surrounded by her family Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 29, 1952, in Owensboro to the late William and Emily Lyons Eddington. NiNi retired as a department lead at T.J. Maxx. She will be greatly missed for her undying love, compassion, and dedication to her family. NiNi loved spending time with her family and friends, yard selling, feeding the ducks at the park, and just relaxing while watching her favorite TV shows. She was strong, loving, compassionate, independent, overprotective, humble, and determined.
NiNi leaves behind her children, Crystal and Chris Patton, April Eddington, and Angela Shofstall; grandchildren, Chase and Connor Patton, Kirsten Shofstall, Hillary Hicks, Cameron Jarvis, Hailey Smith, and Alissa Frantz; one great-granddaughter, Hazel Patton; siblings, Mae Embry and Billy and Kim Eddington; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
