Mary “Carolyn” Owen Schocke, 90, passed away at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, Alabama Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, from complications following surgery after a fall. She was born Mar. 19, 1932, in Owensboro to the late Archie Davis and Mae Evelyn Owen. She was married to William “Bill” Clifford Schocke for 67 years, and they had four children. They were married Apr. 3, 1953, by the late Dr. Robert Humphreys. She was a lifelong resident of Owensboro until after the passing of her beloved husband, Bill, in 2020. She then moved to Huntsville, Alabama to be closer to two of her children.
Mrs. Schocke graduated from Owensboro Senior High School in 1950 and then attended Georgetown College in Georgetown for a year before returning to Owensboro. While at Georgetown she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. At the age of 38, while raising four children she returned to college, attending Henderson Community College where she obtained her degree in nursing as a registered nurse. Upon graduation she worked for many years at Dr. Neil Padgett’s as his office nurse. She then became the industrial nurse at General Electric/MPD before retiring in 1990.
Carolyn was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro beginning when she started there in the “Cradle Roll” nursery. She was an active member of the Martha-Grace Ladies Sunday school class for many years. Carolyn was blessed to be raised in a strong Christian home and came to know and love the Lord at age 12 and was a faithful servant to Christ. She wants all that knew her to know that she loved God will all her heart, and that Jesus was her friend, confidant, protector, comforter, and Savior. After her love for the Lord, the next most important love of her life was her family.
Carolyn was honored to be commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel which is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky. She received this title after she performed heroic measures to an employee injured after an explosion had occurred at General Electric.
She was an avid University of Kentucky and Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball fan as well as a fan of the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed painting, playing Maj Jong, and singing. She sang in the FBC Choir for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and one sibling, Robert “Bob” Davis Owen.
She is survived by her children, William Davis Schocke (Ginger) of Kokomo, Indiana, Randall Wayne Schocke (Vallory) of Bowling Green, Dr. Barbara Schocke Thomas (Chris) of Huntsville, Alabama, and John Clifford Schocke (Stacey) of Huntsville, Alabama; her grandchildren, Amanda Hope and Adam Davis Schocke (Alexandra), Caroline Lee Thomas and Alexander Clifford, and Anna Elizabeth Schocke; one great-grandchild, Liliana Antonia Schocke; siblings, Nancy Gardner, John Owen, and Martha Szabo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be two services for Carolyn, one in Huntsville, Alabama and one in Owensboro.
The Owensboro service will be noon Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023, at First Baptist Church, with Rev. Bob Farmer officiating. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O Box 3000A, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
