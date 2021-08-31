Mary Catherine (Clark) Reed, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Heartford House of Owensboro. She was born in Owensboro on May 20, 1933 to the late William Bernard and Corine Kost Clark. Mary retired from Community Action after working for 27 years in family services. She was a member of St. Joe and Paul Catholic Church. In her free time, Mary enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time bowling with her bowling team.
Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda C. Mattingly; granddaughter, Catherine Erin Mattingly; and her numerous brothers and sisters.
Mary is survived by her children, Cathy Mattingly, of Philpot, Barbara Marksberry, of Owensboro, David Mattingly (Lisa), of Iowa, Donna Mae Mattingly, of Owensboro; her siblings, Terry Clark and Eugene Clark. She is also survived by three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Private services for Mary Catherine Reed will be held at a later date.
Private services for Mary Catherine Reed will be held at a later date.
