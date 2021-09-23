Mary Catherine Crowe Englert, 47, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born Feb. 5, 1974, in Muhlenberg County to John Crowe and the late Mary Alice Crowe. Cathy worked for DoorDash and loved to travel.
She is survived by her significant other, Robert Brown; son Christian Englert; dad John Crowe; two brothers, Darrell Crowe and Harold Crowe; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
