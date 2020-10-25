Mary Catherine Hill, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Over Mary’s life, she did one thing every day, which was to share that beautiful infectious smile with anyone and everyone she came in contact with! Whether it be family or a total stranger, they all received the smile you’ll receive. Mary was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Dorothy Trodglen Midkiff and Hubert Midkiff. Mary also was a Big Sister to Charlotte Midkiff Jones.
Mary worked at GE’s Owensboro plant for several years but decided it was time to start something new. She and Richard opened Parrish and Bosley Gulf, a full service gas station. In 1987, they decided to go into business with their son, Tim, and Hill’s Automotive was created. Later on, Mary found another love, working with children with special needs. She began with driving a school bus and was later promoted to the director of transportation for the special services routes, making sure all of her little friends were protected. It’s been said that there were some really great birthday parties on Ms. Mary’s busses!
After fully retiring, she was able to spend more time with her husband and dogs and her family that she loved so much! She loved to load up the RV to go camping or just day trips to the flea markets. Mary loved flowers of all kinds and could be found in one of her numerous gardens on any given day weeding or planting! Mary‘s most prized possession was her family, and the get-togethers were always time well spent! On April 30, 2020, Mary and Richard celebrated 60 years of marriage with a drive-by that was one of the best times of being together as family. You are now in Heaven with your loved ones by your side! We are missing you terribly just wanting to see your smile one more time... but will look to the stars to see you shining down on us. You are our sunshine.
In 1960, Mary met and married her one true love, Richard Hill. They are the proud parents of Tanya Cooper (David) of Hartford, Debbie Hill of Owensboro and Tim (Sissy) Hill of Owensboro. Mary was not just a proud mother but an even prouder grandmother of nine! Melissa Bullington (Jared) of Owensboro, Tabitha Cooper (Durek) of Bowling Green, Tim Hill Jr. of Indianapolis, Dave Hall (Samantha) of Owensboro, J. Cooper (Lindsay) of Bowling Green, Matthew Hill (Krystal) of Owensboro, Bradley Hall Jr. (Ashley Rolley) of Owensboro, Sarah Edge (Stephen) of Beaver Dam and Krystal Dunn (Joelson) of Owensboro! Rounding out the loves of her life are her 20 great-grandchildren! Conner, Emmie, Brady, Emersyn, Tyler Grace, Addie, Kirsten, Brantley, Tatum, Lincon, Annesley, Bradley Jr., Brighton, Lincoln, Cailynn, Eastynn, Silas, Luxton, Bristol and Solomon; and a sister, Charlotte Midkiff Jones of Owensboro. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral for Mary Catherine Hill shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented