Mary Catherine Payne Keiser Fulkerson passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born Sept. 1, 1922, to James L. and Catherine Benita (Knott) Payne in Whitesville. She was a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Parish. She retired from Glenmore Distillery after 37 years of employment. She enjoyed sewing, singing and dancing.
Mary is preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Matthew Keiser; her second husband, Leo Fulkerson; her son, Ronald Keiser; her brothers, Vincent, James, Gerald, Herbert, Frank and Raymond Payne; and a sister, Lucille Neumann.
She is survived by her children, Joyce (Gerald) Nalley and Sarah (PJ) Hayden, both of Owensboro, and a son, Matthew H. (Kathleen) Keiser of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Teresa (Paul) Simpson; a brother, Edward (Julie) Payne of Evansville, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be noon Monday, Dec. 30, at Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303, the Alzheimer's Association in Memory of Leo Fulkerson, 6100 Dutchmans Ln., Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or to Sts. Joseph and Paul, 609 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Fulkerson.
