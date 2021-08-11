Mary Catherine Roby, 94, of Whitesville, entered eternal life Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. She was born in Reynolds Station on March 23 to the late Ernest and Clara (Huff) Rearden. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. She truly loved receiving visits from the parish priests and attending Holy Mass. Mary had a special devotion to the Most Blessed Mother, frequently picking flowers by herself, or with one of the grandchildren, and placing those flowers at the feet of a statue of the Mother of our Lord. She was seen frequently with a rosary in her hand, her thumb on her rosary beads, teaching those around her by example, the importance of this devotion as well. She enjoyed reading Catholic Digest and watching EWTN. Mary had an absolute trust in Jesus, an undeniable faith, which she taught through her daily living and through the triumphs, sufferings and trials. She taught that sufferings can be good and that we should dedicate our sufferings to the Lord, for “the cross is the ladder by which we must ascend to Heaven.”
Mary was said to be the strongest woman. Through her life struggles, she was seen with a smile and handled herself with dignity. She was witty, had a wonderful laugh and showed true kindness to everyone she met, as well as unconditional love — another strength — and never complained.
Mary never had a driver’s license, but she never let it slow her down, often walking on nearby roads in Whitesville. Memories of her cooking in the kitchen, taste testing and washing the dishes with her daughters after a big meal, and her “precious boys” always trying to avoid cleanup duty. She affectionately called the females in her life “sis.” Her soft, warm, cozy lap, always an inviting place for a grandchild to climb upon.
Mary loved having her family at home, listening to her son play the guitar, voices singing and clapping her hands to the beat, while grandchildren ran around in the yard. She was hard to beat at a game of washers, frequently hitting the nail not long after the game had just started. She loved sweets, sweet tea and lipstick.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Marion Roby; an infant daughter, Sheila; two sons, Carl and Ronnie Roby; daughters-in-law Judy and Myra Roby; son-in-law Frank Pfeiffer; siblings Dorothy and Ernestine in infancy and Truman Rearden, Helen Coomes and Herman “David” Rearden.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Roby, Dennis “Butch” (Kathy) Roby and Phillip Roby; daughters Linda Pfeiffer, D.J. Guittar, Donna (Tony) Gilmore, Charlotte Roby and Veda (Lou) Mattingly; daughter-in-law Marcie Roby; siblings Iona Simon, Joseph (Jean Ann) Rearden, James Harold Rearden and Patricia (Larry) Harralson; 27 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods with Father Brian Roby officiating. Livestream video of the funeral mass will be available for viewing at www.cecilfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Expressions of sympathy can be made for Masses, donations to Carmel Home of Owensboro or Stained Glass Restoration of St. Mary’s Church.
