ROCKPORT, Ind. — Mary Catherine Vogel, 86, of Rockport, Indiana died on December 24, 2021 at the Linda E. White Hospice Center.
She worked as a secretary for Vogel Seed Farm, and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Jeffrey (Karen) Vogel and Jennifer (Kyle) Wilkerson; her sister, Judy (Scott) Widmer; and her brother, Randy (Terri) White.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: St. Peter’s United Church of Christ Cemetery in Lamar, Indiana. Visitation: From 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 and from 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: Trinity United Methodist Church, 124 S. 5th St., Rockport, IN 47635.
