Mary Colbert Fullenwider, 94, departed this world peacefully, while at The Heartford House, Monday, November 21, 2022. “Sug” waited a long ten years to join her lifelong partner, Miller Fullenwider. She was also preceded in death by her father, William D. Colbert; her mother, Katie Colbert; and her brothers, Bus and Pete Colbert.
Mary was a beautiful woman, inside and out. Her heart always beats with love. She saw no one as undeserving and saw everyone as worthy. She spread love from her heart with abundance. In all that she did, she showed her love. Her efforts were boundless. She labored in the field with her husband from daylight to dark and sometimes into the night. She not only nurtured children but also many animals. Any fallen bird on the farm, or creature in need, she took in and tended. She grew and canned all of the food for her family. She sewed and mended all of her children’s clothes and stitched them with love. Mary pieced quilts together to keep all in her care warm. When necessary, she was an electrician, a carpenter, a plumber, a nurse, and a teacher. There are not enough words to express what an amazing woman she was. You would have had to have been there...we were...we were blessed.
Mary leaves behind four children, Katie (Roger) Rhodes of Philpot, HD (Sharon Frakes) Fullenwider of Owensboro, Gracie Wells of Owensboro, and Nancy (Bill) Hagan of Maceo; eight grandchildren, Beth (Kevin) Simmons, Aaron (Christy) Schaefer, Katherine (James Wyatt) Rhodes, Tara (John) Head, Sara Wells, Paige (Chavo Cruz) Wells, Jeremy (Ashley Sexton) Hagan, and Cortney (Eric Clark) Hagan; and 13 great-grandchildren, Madeline and Preston Simmons, Dylan Schaefer, Annie Wood, John, Allen, Blake, and Max Head, Mercy and Elena Cruz, Kael Murphy-Owens, and Raelyn and Teagan Gray, with one great-grandchild on the way.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. David Johnson and the caring staff at Bluegrass Internal Medicine as well as the loving and compassionate staff at The Heartford House, and Tara Head, for her in-home care.
A memorial celebration in Mary’s honor will be held this upcoming spring. An announcement will be posted.
