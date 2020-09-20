Mary Crumes Wallace, 96, of Utica, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born on Sept. 5, 1924, in Olaton, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Dora E. Faught Crumes. Mrs. Wallace was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church in Masonville and was retired from General Electric. She was a prolific quilter and was a needlepoint master. She had a green thumb for plants and animals, having over 50 varieties of wildflowers in her garden and small dogs always at her feet or in her lap.
Aside from her parents, Mrs. Wallace was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 69 years, Ernie M. Wallace; son Charles L. “Von” Wallace; brother Pete Crumes; sister Anna Belle Crumes; and sister-in-law Jewel Geary Crumes.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her son, Vic (Renè) Wallace of Utica; a grandson, Ben (Caroline) Wallace; two great-granddaughters, Mary Ellen and Lily Kate; two nieces, Charlotte (Glindale) Snodgrass and Jan (Dickie) House; and two nephews, David (Sandy) Crumes and Jerry (Venita) Crumes.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Rev. Lealin Geary and Rev. Allen Shouse officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mrs. Wallace’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, our seating is at half capacity and facial coverings and social distancing are required.
