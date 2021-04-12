CENTRAL CITY — Mary Dean Beyke, 82, of Central City, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Beyke was born July 3, 1938, in Nelson County. She was a homemaker and member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Finetta Johnson; brothers, Joe Hayden Johnson, Bobby Johnson, Nick Johnson, Sr. and Chris Johnson; sister, Rose Marie Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Beyke; sons, Tony (Andrea) Beyke, Corky (Lori) Beyke; grandson, Tyler Beyke; sister, Karen (David) Downs; brothers, Phil (Margaret) Johnson, Kevin (Marie) Johnson, Jack (Carol) Johnson; step-mother, Sister Jean Johnson and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made as donations to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 113 South 3rd., Central City, KY 42330 or Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation/DBR (In Memory of Mary Dean Beyke) Dept. 86140, P.O. Box 950183, Louisville, KY 40295-0183.
A special “thank you” to the staff at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and the staff of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
