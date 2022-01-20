Mary Delphine Byrne, 71, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at her home. She was born June 3, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Joseph Lawrence Roby and Patricia Higdon Roby. Mary worked as an LPN for the Kentucky State Department of Justice in the Juvenile Department.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth Byrne.
She is survived by her two sons, Adam Ray (Amanda) Byrne and Stephen Lee (Angel) Byrne; seven grandchildren, Ben, Braxton, Gage, Michaela, Brooklyn, Madison, and Gavin; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Joseph Roby Jr. (Donna), Robert Roby, and Richard Roby (Mary); three sisters, Rita Amster (Fred), Sharon Hudson, and Michelle Hays; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented