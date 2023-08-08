RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA — Mary Devins Demaree, 92, of Raleigh, North Carolina, died peacefully at home Friday, July 28, 2023. Mary was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Owensboro to the late Elizabeth and John Devins. She was an accomplished ballroom dancer and an avid Bridge player. Mary enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Demaree; daughter, Pam Demaree; siblings, John Devins, Jr., James Devins, Ruth Ellen Clark, George Devins, Richard Devins, Margaret Ann Gibson, and Nancy Dunn.
She is survived by her children, Ed Demaree, Jr. of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, Tricia Dean of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Cindy Whitaker of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Susan Demaree of Raleigh, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; two sisters, Dorothy Wathen and Rita Cecil of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pam Demaree/Mike McGinnis Scholarship Fund ECU Health Foundation, 690 Medical Drive, P.O. Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27858, or contact Elizabeth Maxwell (919) 330-6603.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Millbrook Road, Raleigh, North Carolina.
