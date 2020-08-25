Centertown — Mary E. Hamilton, 84, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. Mary was a homemaker.
Survivors include her sons, William, Terry, Darrell, Scottie and Mark; daughters, Donna Keener and Selina
Hamilton; and brother, James Barrett.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Point Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. All in attendance should wear mask.
