Mary E. Johnson, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. She was born Jan. 11, 1927, in Danville to the late N. G. and Alma Cecil Bell.
Mary was retired as a special education teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary. She has been an active member of First Christian Church for over 60 years, where she became an elder emeritus after no longer being physically able to serve in the last two years. Mary loved to teach and share her biblical knowledge, and that is what made her a good servant. She continued to do her daily devotionals for one to two hours.
Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred H. Johnson; and her daughter, Sharon Gayle Johnson.
Mary is survived by her son, Chris W. Johnson and wife Tammy of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Keri Ann Willis and husband Justin of Owensboro and Eric Michael Johnson of Utica; a great-granddaughter, Alexis Marie Willis; a sister, Judy Lee Browning of Louisville; and a brother, Guy W. Bell and wife Anne of Villa Hills.
Services for Mary will be private. Her burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
A special thanks to Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest, Memory Unit, for the outstanding care provided Mom over the last 15 months. May God bless you all.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that friends make a donation in Mary’s memory to either First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303 or to the Wendell Foster Center, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
