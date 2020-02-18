Mary E. Purcell, 75, of Owensboro, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 14, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Carl Julian and Bertha Wilson Purcell. Mary was a huge fan of Michael Jackson, Pat Boone and Marty Brown. She loved rocking babies and spending time with all her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Carl, Donald Wayne, Roger Dale, Ted and Robert Purcell.
She is survived by her three sisters, Margaret Willett (Kenny), Erma Jean Purcell and Faye Whittaker; brother Roy D. Purcell (Thelma); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery in Philpot. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
