CENTRAL CITY — Mary E. Schiff, 91, of Central City, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at 12:42 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a retired seamstress at Weinbach’s in Evansville, Indiana, and a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
Survivor: son, Ronnie (Sissie) Whittinghill
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
