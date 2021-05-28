Mary E. Shacklett, 91, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, to Herbert and Eloise Sachs. After graduating from Barat College of The Sacred Heart in Lake Forest, Illinois, she used her degree in communications to write radio commercials for WVJS. While raising her family, she pursued a career as a travel agent and worked for Livingston Travel until retirement.
She was a faithful and dedicated member of Immaculate Parish for over 60 years. She loved playing Bridge with her friends, was an avid reader and enjoyed the theater. But more than anything, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Shacklett, in 1976.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bob Sachs; sister Jane Fahrer; and son-in-law Mark Swift.
Left to cherish her memory include her son, Steve Shacklett (Sandra); daughters Sarah Merrill (Bud), Susan Belcher (Ted) and Robin Swift; her grandchildren, Sarah Beth Maxson (Phil), Jonathan Shacklett, Molly McGlynn (Sean), Danielle Hebel (Keith), Kris Belcher, Zach Swift, Justin Merrill, Chase Shacklett, Nolan Swift and Lexi Shacklett; great-grandchildren Barbour, Theodore and Sylvie; sister-in-law Mickey Smith; and a niece and several nephews. Along with her family, she leaves behind some special friends.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church with Mass of Christian burial beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Parish Renovation, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
