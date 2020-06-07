On Nov. 20, 1939, two and a half miles east of Cloverport, Kentucky, Roy and Louise Pate Hendrickson welcomed me into this world. Then in June 1949 at Hites Run Baptist Church, Jesus welcomed me into His family. In 1955, my sister, Betty Hendrickson Hagman, and I moved to Owensboro. There, I met and married Marshall Troutman. We were blessed with three sons, G. Lynn, Gregory A. and M. Scott. Scott gave us two granddaughters, Amber Dunn and Anna Landrum. Anna blessed us with a great-grandson, Alex, and a great-granddaughter, Kori. Amber blessed us with a great-grandson, Logan.
Bernice Davis was my stepsister; she was more like my mother.
I love my little Boston Terriers, Bel Bel, Wizze and Ziva. The only thing I don’t like is basketball.
On June 1, 2020, Mary E. Troutman returned home to her heavenly father, Jesus Christ.
A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at Mary’s home; 603 East 27th Street, Owensboro, KY 42303. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Feed the Children, 333 North Meridian Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73101, feedthechildren.org; or Partnership with Native Americans, 16415 Addison Road Ste. 200, Addison, TX 75002-3210, nativepartnership.org.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mary E. Troutman may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
