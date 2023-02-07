GREENVILLE — Mary E. Tucker, 85, of Greenville, died on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at The Heartford House in Owensboro. She was a retired special education teacher for the Muhlenberg County School System and a member of Powderly Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughters, Darlene (Mark) Church, Sandra (Ronald) Maddox, and Cynthia (Greg) Lewis; sisters, Donna Tooley and Cheryl Brooks; and brothers, Chester Gossett and Ricky Gossett.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
