Greenville — Mary E. Tucker, 85 of Greenville, died on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at The Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born on Feb. 27, 1937, in Muhlenberg County. She was a retired Special Education Teacher for Muhlenberg County School System and a member of Powderly Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Darlene (Mark) Church, Sandra (Ronald) Maddox and Cynthia (Greg) Lewis; sisters, Donna Tooley and Cheryl Brooks; brothers, Chester Gossett and Ricky Gossett; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Following service in Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented