CENTRAL CITY — Mary Edith Beck Day, 91, of Central City, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at home. Mary was born June 30, 1930, in Central City, Muhlenberg County, to Brank and Bonna Miller Beck. Her father was a Muhlenberg County coal miner and foreman, and her mother kept the books at the company store.
White attending Central City High School, her eyes met the eyes of a fellow named Jackie Day at The Chili Bowl, a restaurant catty-corner from the school. Mary and Jack graduated from CCHS in 1949 and married in 1950. She loved him with her life. They spent 68 years together working, raising their three girls, and enjoying their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary was a Christian and a faithful, active member of Central City First United Methodist Church. Through the years, she sang in the choir, served as a member and president of the United Methodist Women, taught Sunday School and VBS, served on various committees, and cooked countless potluck dishes. She always put others needs before her own. Mary lived the words, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart ... Love your neighbor as yourself.” One of her favorite Bible verses was “This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.” One of her favorite sayings was “Just take one day at a time.”
Outside of the home, Mary worked as a telephone operator at Southern Bell, a teacher’s aide at Central City Elementary School, and a pharmacist assistant at Central City Clinic Pharmacy. She was an active member, secretary, and president of the Central City Lioness Club, a member and president of the Central City Elementary PTA, and a member of the Central City High School Alumni Association.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Day; her sister, Jean Allen; and her brother, William “Bud” Beck.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Helm, Gloria (Mike) Mercer, and Jeannie (John) Soderling; seven grandchildren, Nathan Helm, Jamie (Jeremy) Stark, Terra Huddleston, Whitney (Ty) Dillingham, Jackson Soderling, Jenna Soderling, and James Soderling; two nieces, Libby (Donnie) Dennison and Bonna (Steven) Rothe; two nephews, Bill (Bonnie) Allen and Brank Beck; several great-grandchildren; and many precious friends and caregivers that include Jerry Dickenson, Robin Gott, and Marge Whitaker.
A graveside service celebrating the life of Mary Day will take place on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Fairmount Cemetery in Central City, with Bro. Tom Eblen officiating, assisted by Pastor Scott Milby. Burial to follow.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Central City First United Methodist Church or the Central City High School Alumni Association.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.tucker
Commented