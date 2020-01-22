Mary Edith Whitaker, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Owensboro. She was born Sept. 22, 1921, in Daviess County to the late Lew Etta and Lorenzo Whitaker. Mary Edith was a graduate of Owensboro High School and worked at Ken-Rad in her younger years. She and her husband, John (J.T.), owned the Rolling Pin Pastry Shop for 37 years until retiring in 1983.
Mrs. Whitaker was always helping others anytime she saw a need. She was a volunteer at the Help Office for many years and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John T. Whitaker, in 2004; daughters Jackie Aubrey and Mary Ann Steinbruner; sisters Hattie Beyke, Ethel Mattingly and Mabel Cranor Ray; and brothers Owen and Edward Whitaker.
Surviving are her son, John Whitaker (Debbie); daughters Janie Carrico and Kathy Farmer (Roger), all of Owensboro; 12 grandchildren Bill Clark, Lisa Brown, Brian Payne, Blake Payne, Phillip Aubrey, Jennifer Withers, Nathan Whitaker, Nick Whitaker, Travis Whitaker, Katie Marvell, Leslie Bouchereau and Gregory Farmer; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Services for Mary Edith Whitaker will be noon Friday, Jan. 24, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Help Office, 1316 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family of Mary Edith Whitaker can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
