Mary Edwina Fenwick Bivens, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 24, 1937, in Curdsville to the late Leslie A. Fenwick and Mary Catherine Payne Fenwick. Mary attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy and was a part of the graduating class of 1956. Shortly after graduation, she began working at General Electric where she ended her career after 40 years of service. She worked so hard all her life and generously made a difference in so many of our lives.
Mom is the love of our life, and we want her to know she did a great job with all of us. She will be greatly missed. We will always remember your warmth, your fierce independence, your adventurous spirit, and your love of life, your family, and your friends. Mom, your contagious laughter and beautiful smile warmed every room you walked into and brought joy to everyone you met.
We take comfort in knowing that you will be in Jesus’s loving arms and Heaven will have a beautiful new angel. Mom, we hope you dance with the stars, socialize with the loved ones that went before you, and read to your heart’s content. Love always, your girls.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. “J.C.” Bivens; stepson, James Bivens; and siblings, Robert, Charles, Patty Hamilton, Kennth, and Paul.
She is survived by her children, Janet (David) Baker of Hardeeville, South Carolina, Mary (Mike) Whitcraft of Hiram, Georgia, and Stacey (Virgil) Helton of Owensboro; stepson, Gary Bivens of Panama City, Florida; eleven grandchildren, Wendy Davis, Summer Kemeny, John Reed, Steve Reed, Isaac Rojas, Justin Phillips, Heath Helton, Blake Bivens, Cort Bivens, Grant Bivens, and Audra Waites; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara Donahue of Curdsville.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Bivens. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mary Edwina Fenwick Bivens and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
