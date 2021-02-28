Mary Elizabeth Brunner, 102, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Fordsville on April 11, 1918, to the late Joseph Wilbur and Jesse Dallas Cardin Smith. Mary was retired from Westinghouse, where she was a factory worker for 33 years. She was a member of Wing Avenue Baptist Church and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. Mary enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden, reading and traveling. Mary had a strong character and a fun-loving personality. This was evident as every year, Mary square danced in the Christmas Parade.
Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her first husband, Vincent Gilbert Winchester; her second husband, Richard Brunner; her grandson, Terry Dale Shelton; her brothers, John James, Leamon, Joseph and Raleigh Smith; one sister, Tina Mae Canary; one great-grandchild; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mary is survived by her children, Phyllis Elaine Shelton, Dale Lewis (Joyce) Winchester and Jerry Douglas (Virginia) Winchester; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor Mary at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
