HAWESVILLE — Mary Elizabeth Davidson, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mary Elizabeth Mundy was born in Hawesville on Dec. 13, 1926, to the late Owen and Willie Mae Mundy. She attended public schools and graduated from Western High School in Owensboro. Mary attended Ross Chapel Methodist Church until it closed. Her hobbies were watching soap operas, reading and traveling later in life. She spent her winters in Florida. Her secret to longevity was loving the Lord, being courteous and following the Golden Rule.
She married John Lewis Doyle in 1946 and had six children. Later in life, she moved to Owensboro and married Albert Davidson. There, she joined Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, where she was secretary of the Willing Workers. She was affiliated with the Munday Center and was president of Mothers Board for two years.
Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, John Lewis Doyle, Frank Hayden Johnson and Albert Davidson; and siblings Ruby Hemphill and Owen Mundy Jr.
Survivors include her children, Anne Woodward, Jane (Antonio) Costa, Jerry (Marilyn) Doyle, Daniel (Mary Helen) Doyle, John (Debbie) Doyle and Tommy (Barbara) Doyle; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings Catherine Acton, Mabel Johnson, Leroy Mundy, Milton Mundy, John Mundy and Albert Mundy; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville and from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
