Mary Elizabeth Jackson Oller, 86, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her home. She was born in Bamburg, South Carolina, and retired from the Cigar Factory and National Linen Company.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William (Gene) Oller and a son, William (Bill) Oller.
Survivors include a son, Leslie E. (Leo) Oller, of Oahu, Hawaii; three daughters, Jane Clark of Friendly Village, Sherial Wintin, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Sara Oller, of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Eckerson, of Ellenville, New York, and Dianne Maroon of Orlando, Florida.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Chapel. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
