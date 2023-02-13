On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, Heaven gained an angel, Mary Elizabeth Johnson, of Utica, passed away with her family by her side at the Heartford House. She was born April 26, 1946, in Sorgho, Kentucky, to the late Joseph E. and Clara M. Bowlds. She was employed at the American Tobacco Company for 14 years, then Wool Co. and finally as a homemaker where she loved and took care of her family. She loved reading, music and dancing with her kids. She loved being outside mowing and taking care of her flowers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Bowlds, James Bowlds and Herman ‘Snookie’ Bowlds; and her stepfather, Elmer Connor.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years Billy Johnson; children, Lisa (Duane) Stiles of Owensboro, Vicki (Ricky) Ammons of Hartford, and Ricky (Sherrie) Chappell of Owensboro; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Saint Stephen Cathedral. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Heartford House and the staff at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Heartford House of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
