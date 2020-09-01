Mary Elizabeth Lanham Morris, 90, of Owensboro passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Daviess County on Jan. 10, 1930, to the late James Albert and Ida Mae Girten Lanham. Mary was a homemaker. She loved her family, supported St. Jude’s Hospital, and participated in church at Lifeline Revival Center.
Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Thomas “Poppy” Morris, in 2002; her son, Arthur Thomas Morris, Jr., in 2016; and her grandson, Brandon Lee Cooper, in 2002.
Mary is survived by her children, Mary Grace Morris Whitney, Nancy Elizabeth Morris, Margaret Cerise Noffsinger, Charles William Morris, James Douglas Morris, Celia Mae Cooper, Janice Marie Wootton, Michael Vincent Morris, Tammy Roseanne Clary, and Tina Marie Morris; and gobs of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services for Mary will take place at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Morris.
