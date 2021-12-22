Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Storm, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 18, 1927, in Maceo to the late Albert and Grace Estes. Libby was a 1946 graduate of Daviess County High School and a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She was a volunteer at RiverPark Center. Libby enjoyed gardening, sewing and painting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Storm; a great-granddaughter, Bailey Galloway; brothers George Estes, W.R. Estes, Bill Estes, Albert Estes and Sam Estes; and sister Shirley Prather.
Survivors include her four sons, Tom Storm (Vickie), Bruce Storm, Ron Storm (Stacee) and Doug Storm; eight grandchildren, Jason, Todd, Ryan, Tosha, Tyler, Graylin, Gillee and Lindsay; three step-grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica and Tori; eight great-grandchildren, Brennan, Alyssa, Kylie, Allea, Austin, Katelyn, Kade and Barbara; and one step-great-grandchild, Mason.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented