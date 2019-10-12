Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Unsel Leach, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the care of her loving children and family. Born March 21, 1936, Mrs. Leach was the daughter of the late W. N. and Anna Reed Bell Unsel and a 1954 graduate of Daviess County High School.
She was a devoted military wife, marrying Army Lt. William O. Leach in the Panama Canal Zone in 1960. Together, they served tours of duty at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio; Ft. Davis and Ft. Clayton in the Canal Zone; Ireland Army Hospital in Ft. Knox; Ft. Leavenworth in Kansas; Valley Forge Hospital in Pennsylvania; Ft. Lewis Madigan Army Medical Center; and lastly, Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Denver in 1979, completing a distinguished military career of nearly 25 years.
Mrs. Leach was a loving mother and grandmother. She had worked as a dental hygienist and hairdresser and was a licensed art instructor. Libby was an avid golfer and is listed in the Greg Norman almanac for the longest hole-in-one over water by a lady. She loved butterflies and nature. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col William O. Leach in May 2019; a brother, William Allen Unsel; and a sister, Anna Lois Miller.
Surviving are her children, Scott (Karen) Leach and Greg (Robin) Leach of Owensboro and Mechele (Russell) Kaleiwahea of Lacey, Washington; grandchildren Elizabeth Leach, Laura Leach, Bobby Meeker III, Jamie Haynes, Ivey Leach, Angela Nadeau, Ashley McNeely, Blake Kaleiwahea and Brennon Kaleiwahea; great-grandchildren Amari Torterotot, Ella Haynes, Nathan Nadeau, Jacob Nadeau, Kaleb McNeely, Kendall McNeely, Adley Kaleiwahea and Russell Kaleiwahea; a brother, Charles (Janet) Unsel of Owensboro; and sisters Connie (Larry) Clark and Bonnie Unsel of Owensboro.
Services are 2 p.m. Oct. 14, in the Chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. James Wedding officiating. Private burial will be in Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky's Heartford House. Memories and condolences for the family of Libby Leach may be left at glenncares.com.
Commented