Mary Elizabeth McCormick, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, February 16 at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in Owensboro to the late Luther Riley and Gladys Ovear Johnson.
Mary attended Brescia University and was a member of Delta Ki Sigma. She later returned to Brescia to give others instruction as keypunch operators. Mary worked for General Electric for a short time before joining the South Central Bell telephone company. In 1990, she transferred with the company to Birmingham, Alabama, and worked in human resources. She was a member of Avondale Church of Christ in Alabama. Mary returned to Owensboro in 2018. She enjoyed reading and was known for frequently helping others with work in the community.
Mary was also preceded in death by a sister, Rosalie Taylor, and a brother, Ruple Johnson.
She is survived by daughters, Deidre McCormick of Owensboro and Constance McCormick of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren, Skyy Hicks and Miles Kelly; a great-granddaughter, Shaniyah McCall; a brother, Martin Riley; a niece, Terri Taylor; great-niece, Ashley Helmes; and great-nephew, Ryan Taylor.
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 26 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
