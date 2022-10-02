Mary Elizabeth Mosley, age 86, of Greenville, Kentucky, passed away on Sept. 30, 2022. Mary was known as a strong, passionate woman who was always up for a laugh.
She is preceded in death by father, George Ciesielski; mother, Elizabeth Ciesielski; and husband, Duard F. Mosley. She is survived by her children, Randall (Linda) Mosley, Duard Mosley Jr., Manuel (Andrea) DeJesus, Theresa (Philip) Brown, and George (Susan) Mosley; cousin Rosemary Bednarczyck; and five grandchildren, Timothy, Melissa, Sarah, Zachary and Elizabeth.
Mary was born in Chicago, Illinois where she lived and raised her family until 1999. Mary, her mother and her husband left the bustle of the city to live a quieter life where her husband grew up, Greenville, Kentucky.
She and her husband lived happily in Kentucky for a number of years, but when her mother and husband passed away, she had to adapt to a new way of life. Although her family would have loved to have her back in Illinois and close to her children and grandchildren, Mary was fiercely independent and made a home for herself in that new season of life. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s church, and a regular volunteer at the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital’s gift shop. She took so much pride in her role at OHMCH and when her health took a turn, she knew she wanted to be close to that same community of people. She loved to fill her time talking to the customers, joking, teasing, and laughing with anyone that came through the door. When she wasn’t volunteering at the hospital, she would break records reading through book after book, or on better days she’d spend time tending to her flower garden.
Mary and her children are forever grateful to their extended family in Kentucky for being there for her whenever she needed something. Mary’s niece, Carolyn Hayes, and nephew, Marcus Sparks, have shown her unfaltering love and kindness when she chose Kentucky to be her forever home. Her children are thankful she had family close by when they couldn’t be, and that she was able to remain in her beloved town of Greenville until the end of her days.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Deacon Don Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
