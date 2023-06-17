Mary Elizabeth Richardson Goetz, 67, of Owensboro, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts May 25, 1956, to the late Walter Richardson and Nora Wiggins Richardson. Mary loved spending time with her family and telling jokes, listening to records, and watching her favorite tv show, Judge Judy. She worked at several area restaurants but was well-known and loved for over 20 years as the red-headed lady with the Boston accent at Colby’s Deli and Cafe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Walter Richardson, Jr., Charles Richardson, Stephen Richardson, James Richardson, Joyce Webber, and John Richardson.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin Goetz; children, Hugh “Buddy” Lyons, Jr. (Heather), John Goetz (Bobbie Oldham), and Thomas Goetz; grandchildren, Jacob Lyons and Lucas Lyons; a sister, Sally Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented