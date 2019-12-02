Mary Elizabeth Roby, of Whitesville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare in Owensboro. She was born Sept. 8, 1950, in Ohio County to the late Martin Eugene and Olda Mae Payne Roby. Mary Elizabeth enjoyed crafting, her flower gardens, spending time with her family and especially enjoyed being Mimi to Kash and Kerigan. She worked as an LPN for over 40 years.
In addition to her parents, Mary Elizabeth was preceded in death by a brother, James Kenneth Roby.
Mary Elizabeth is survived by sister, Karen (Lenny) Pierce; brothers David Roby, Roger Roby, Wayne (Kim) Roby; niece, Rachel Horak; nephews Shane (Lauren) Roby, Ryan (Brad) Roby, Alex Roby; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Cecil Funeral Home in Whiteville, Kentucky is handling arrangements.
