Mary Elizabeth Russell Maglinger, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 surrounded by the family she loved. She was born April 9, 1929, and became the greatest mom three sons and a daughter could ever hope for.
Some of her greatest treasures included the salvation Jesus Christ offers to all who believe and trust in His righteousness, death and resurrection alone to bring pardon for sin and peace with God (a gift she shared with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren). She loved studying God's Word and sought to apply it in her daily life. She was a prayer warrior for all her family, friends and neighbors. And she loved being Woodrow Maglinger's wife and the mother of their four children.
She was also preceded in death by her mother, Frances Virginia Russell; her husband of 48 years, Woodrow Maglinger Sr.; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Maglinger.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Woody Maglinger II, Steve Maglinger and Gary Maglinger and wife Carol; a daughter, Barbara Maglinger and her husband Skip VanZant; five grandchildren, Woody Maglinger III and wife Leigh Ann, B.J. Maglinger, Art Maglinger and his wife Sarah, Jennifer Wimsett and her husband Raffo, Benton Maglinger, and Maggie VanZant; and five great-grandchildren, Hope Maglinger, Will Maglinger, Susie Maglinger, Christian Maglinger and Titus Maglinger.
The funeral service for Mary Maglinger will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Her family believes that the greatest donation made in her memory would be for fellow believers to proclaim the Gospel of Christ with those who know it not, and that all believers would love God with all their heart, mind, body and soul and love their neighbors as Christ loves us.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Maglinger may be left at www.glenncares.com.
