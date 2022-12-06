Mary “Mary Beth” Elizabeth Samdahl, 61, of Owensboro, died Saturday, December 3, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Survivors: husband, Earl Samdahl, and children, Misti Sorrells, Harley Samdahl, Travis Samdahl, Chris Samdahl, and Canon Samdahl.
Services will be held at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Mary Beth Samdahl Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
