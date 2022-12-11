Mary Elizabeth Schell, 42, of Calhoun passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Daviess County on June 20, 1980. Mary was a 1999 graduate of Apollo High School, she enjoyed crafts and most of all being with her family.
Mary is preceded in death by her father, Robert Leo Schell and a brother, Thomas Mark Schell.
She is survived by her mother, Judith Williams “Judy” Schell; her siblings, Pamela (Kevin) Graden, Robert E. (Loretta) Schell, Timothy A. (Dee Dee) Schell, John C. (Rhonda) Schell, Ronald (Tennille) Schell, Debbie J. (Ardell) Neal, Lisa Katherine (the late Rev. Alvin) Keown, Patrick C. Schell, Joseph A. Schell, Stephen M. Schell, along with several nieces and nephews who she cherished spending time with.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mary Schell Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com
