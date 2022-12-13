CALHOUN — Mary Elizabeth Schell, 42, of Calhoun passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Daviess County June 20, 1980. Mary was a 1999 graduate of Apollo High School, and she enjoyed crafts and, most of all, being with her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Robert Leo Schell, and a brother, Thomas Mark Schell.
She is survived by her mother, Judith Williams “Judy” Schell; her siblings, Pamela (Kevin) Graden, Robert E. (Loretta) Schell, Timothy A. (Dee Dee) Schell, John C. (Rhonda) Schell, Ronald (Tennille) Schell, Debbie J. (Ardell) Neal, Lisa Katherine (the late Rev. Alvin) Keown, Patrick C. Schell, Joseph A. Schell, and Stephen M. Schell; along with several nieces and nephews who she cherished spending time with.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mary Schell Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented