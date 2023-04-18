ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Mary Elizabeth Stuteville (Spradlin), 91, of Rockport, Indiana, rode the beautiful rainbow up to Heaven to stroll with the love of her life, Paul, Friday evening April 14, 2023, at their home. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends that loved her as much as she did them. Mary was born in Rockport, Indiana May 29, 1931, to the late Robert I. and Marie L. (Limerick) Spradlin.
She held a career in banking for over 50 years where she had many associates that became friends. After leaving the banking business, she worked as a realtor helping many families buy their forever homes. After retiring, she spent much of her time caring for and loving her great-grandchildren. She spent many years boating on the Ohio River. She loved vacationing and taking on new adventures with her family, making memories they will always cherish. Mary was very dedicated to spending time with her children, grandchildren, as well as great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Stuteville.
She is survived by her son, Brian Stuteville and his wife, Lisa, of Rockport, Indiana; daughter, Beth Ficker of Rockport, Indiana; grandchildren, Jordan Leigh Ficker, Meggan Elizabeth Ficker, Lauren Marie Parker and her husband, Wyatt, Alyson Raye Ficker, Katlyn Ruth Ficker, Brice Adam Stuteville, Ryan Michael Stuteville, and Jake Allen Stuteville; and five great-grandchildren, Keagyn Grace, Karson Tate, Brooklynn Alexa Marie, Briella Ann, and Grayson Heath.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Thomas Duval officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
