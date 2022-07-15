Mary Elizabeth Sublett, 97, was called by our heavenly father Friday, July 8, 2022. She was born to Ben and Lillie Holt March 7, 1925, and was the baby sister to Wyley Holt. Mary graduated from Farmersville High School in 1943 where she rode her favorite horse, Bill, to and from school. She married Forrest Sublett December 16, 1961. Together, they discovered their love of camping and traveling. When she wasn’t traveling, you could often find her in her garden tending to her beautiful flowers. Mary worked as a bookkeeper at Lark Electric for many years. She was very strong in her Baptist faith and became a member of First Baptist Church October 31, 1976.
Mary fought her battle with cancer the same way she lived her entire life, with faith and grace. Mary is so deserving of the heavenly reward after a long life well lived. Her faith in God, her family, and her beloved dog, Joe, were the most important things to her. Although she no longer suffers or knows no pain, there is no doubt she will be forever missed, forever loved, and forever remembered.
She is currently experiencing an amazing reunion in heaven with her parents, Ben & Lillie Holt; brother, Wyley Holt; husband of 50 years, Forrest Sublett; her daughter, Freida Pagan; son-in-law, Ken Church; son-in-law, Richard Pagan; along with many friends and extended family.
Mary’s legacy continues on through her daughter, Anna Church; son, Ben (Gina) Berry; grandchildren, Brad (April) Farmer, Zack Farmer, Karen Sublett, Tiffany (Jeremy) Calhoun, Sara (Wayne) Yeager, Meggan (John) Clark, and Clint Berry; 11 great-grandchildren; and Joe, her beloved dog and favorite “child,” who laid beside her until the very end.
Please join us in a celebration for Mary Elizabeth Sublett going home to the heavenly father’s open arms at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the funeral home. Visitation will begin at noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home, with Brother Paul Strahan presiding.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church Building Fund.
Memories and condolences for the family can be left by visiting www.glenncares.com.
