BEAVER DAM — Mary Elizabeth Uzzle-Dockery, 79, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 23, 1942, in Nelson Creek to the late Phillip and Opal Mercer Uzzle. She was a caregiver for over 30 years. She worked at Owensboro Mercy Hospital and Ohio County Hospital. She was a member of Abundant Life Pentecostal Church in Beaver Dam. Mary was a kind-hearted person that loved the Lord.
She was blessed and is survived by two children, Ralph (Paula) Dockery and Glenda (Steve) May, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Sunday at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam with Pastor Charles Shephard officiating. Burial will follow service.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Homes Inc. in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County.
