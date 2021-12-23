BEECH CREEK — Mary Elizabeth Wester, 83, of Beech Creek, died at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her residence. Mary was born July 5, 1938, in Fayetteville, West Virginia. She was a factory worker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Wester; son L.C. McLevain; and parents George and Mary Reed.
She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Ann (Brinkley) King of Nebo, Rose Ella (Billy) Kennedy of Greenville, Margie Elizabeth Evitts of Greenville, Ramona Gail McLevain (Tim Johnson) of Central City, Debbie Sue (Timmy) Word of Greenville and Mary Ann (Bruce) DeArmond of Beech Creek; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and brother Steve Reed.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Jerry Eades officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented