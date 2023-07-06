CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI — Mary Ellen Brown, 84, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at her home.
She was born Feb. 10, 1939, in Owensboro to Edmond and Martine (Howard) Ballard. She and William “Tony” A. Brown were married July 16, 1965, in Owensboro. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of River City Workers of the Blind.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Survivors include four crazy children, Therese “Tina” (Jared) Jones, Jennifer Burns, Joy (Ronald Matlock) Brown, and William “T.J.” Anthony (Erica) Brown, II; ten grandchildren, Grace Jones, Vesper Ann Hawkins, Billy Brown, April (Michael) Craig, Mikayla Matlock, Victoria Brown, Trey Brown, Cheyenne Brown, Allie Brown, and Gabe Brown; and five great-grandchildren, Brenden Hawkins, Bennett Craig, Maddison Craig, Jackson Brown, and Maddox Brown.
There will be a visitation from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Ford & Sons Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the River City Workers of the Blind.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Sons Funeral Home — Mt. Auburn, Missouri is in charge of arrangements.
