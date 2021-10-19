GREENVILLE — Mary Ellen Durham Stewart, 77, of Greenville, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 10:30 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Stewart was born December 20, 1943, in Muhlenberg County. She was a housewife and member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elsie Durham; and husband Ronnie Stewart.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (James) Watkins; son, Richard Wayne Stewart; grandchildren, Tiffany (Scott) Davis, Justin (Lindsey) Corella,
James Brandon Watkins, Michael Watkins (Emma Harwood), and Mary Ann Stewart; and great-grandchildren, Alana Davis, Ava Davis, Kathryn Corella, and James Isaac Watkins.
Graveside services will be Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City, with Bro. James Watkins officiating. Burial to follow.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Muhlenberg County Humane Society.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
