Mary Ellen Farmer Midkiff, 97, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home in Owensboro, where she was lovingly cared for. She was born March 7, 1923, in Adaburg. She is preceded in death by her three sons; Bud, Larry and Dwayne; her parents, Eunice and Lula Farmer; two sisters, Lou Anna Mitchell and Edith Arlene Wood; and a brother, Audrey Farmer.
Survivors include a brother, Leonard Farmer of Hartford; a sister, Vera Dean Hamilton of Livermore; daughter-in-law Rhonda Midkiff of Huntsville, Alabama; five granddaughters; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in Adaburg Baptist Church Cemetery in Adaburg at a later date.
