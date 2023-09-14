Mary Ellen Gant, 95, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at The Heartford House. Born in Lexington, the daughter of the late Walter Kleber Price, Sr. and Fannie Searcy Price, she was a graduate of Henry Clay High School. Mrs. Gant attended William Woods College before transferring to the University of Kentucky where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and earned a bachelor’s degree in education. Following graduation, she moved to Owensboro taking a teaching position with Owensboro Senior High School.
Shortly after arriving in Owensboro, she met young attorney William Gant whom she married in 1953. Mrs. Gant enjoyed a broad range of church, community, and social activities. She was a member of First Christian Church where she was active with Disciples Women’s Ministry and the Friendship Sunday school class. For many years, she was a volunteer leader with the Girl Scouts and its Pennyroyal camp. With her husband Bill, she was highly involved in activities, organizations, and events associated with the University of Kentucky.
Her husband, Judge William Milton Gant; her son, Walter Sloane Gant; and her brother, Walter K. Price, preceded her in death.
Those who remain to honor her memory include her son, Stuart P. Gant of Owensboro; her granddaughters, Emily McDowell Gentry and her husband, Brandon, of Owensboro and Elizabeth Gant Lowry and her husband, Richard Lee Lowry, Jr., of Charlotte, North Carolina; her great-grandchildren, Ellis Scott Gentry, Hayden Elizabeth Gentry, Richard Lee Lowry, III, Austin Lee Lowry, Jackson Lee Lowry, and Anna Caroline Lowry; as well as her care companion of 12 years, Carla Jo Farrell.
The memorial service for Mary Ellen Gant will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at First Christian Church, Owensboro. A private ennichement will be in the First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation, P.O. Box 22698, Owensboro, KY 42304.
Care is by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mrs. Gant may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
